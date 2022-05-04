LA hospital sued for racism in Black mother's death

Charles Johnson, right, is surrounded by his legal team Chris Dolan, left, in blue, Courtney Rowley, center, and Nick Rowley, second from right, during a press conference announcing a lawsuit outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. Johnson's wife Kira died at the hospital in 2016 from complications after giving birth by cesarean section. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)