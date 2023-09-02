Tribe getting piece of Minnesota back more than a century after ancestors died there

A large wooden sign that says "Upper Sioux (Yellow Medicine) Agency Historic Site" stands at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls, Minn., on July 28, 2023. The golden prairies and winding rivers of the state park also hold the secret burial sites for Dakota people who died as the U.S. failed to fulfill treaties with Native Americans over a century ago — and now their descendants are getting that land back. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)