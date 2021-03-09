Is Blunt's exit an opening for ex-Gov. Greitens to return?

FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens' political future seemed doomed by scandal when he resigned as Missouri governor. Now, he appears primed to test whether Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement provides a path for redemption within a Republican Party searching for direction after former President Donald Trump's election loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)