Alaska governor shares vaccine with Canadian town, hopes to open border

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy sits beside a case containing COVID-19 vaccine doses as he waits near a floatplane dock on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Ketchikan, Alaska. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Dunleavy, who flew from Ketchikan to Hyder, Alaska, said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)