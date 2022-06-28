Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi's visit for anniversary

FILE - Water-filled barriers have been installed by police outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where the inauguration ceremony of the newly-appointed Chief Executive John Lee will take place in Hong Kong, on June 27, 2022. Hong Kong’s police force on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, confirmed that Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit the city for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)