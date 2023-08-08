Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

A fake newspaper titled “The Buckeye Reporter” is shown Aug. 4, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio residents in recent weeks received the fake newspaper touting misleading claims about Ohio politics, advocacy groups and the upcoming Aug 8, 2023 election on Issue 1 – a ballot measure that would make it harder to amend the state's constitution. The publication is one of thousands of pseudo-local news outlets created by the Illinois-based Metric Media or Pipeline Media, known for often producing false content with a conservative political agenda. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)