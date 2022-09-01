Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud

FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has testified in a prison courtroom in the capital Naypyitaw for the first time in her official secrets case. Suu Kyi, who has been detained since her government was ousted last year by the military, is being tried with Australian economist Sean Turnell and three former Cabinet members on the same charge, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)