2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. aMultiple people have been wounded and one person arrested after a shooting in central Paris on Friday, authorities said. Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of Paris and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)