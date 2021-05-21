Tokyo organizers say Olympics are 'safe' -- public disagrees

Intrernational Olympic Committee (IOC vice president John Coates speaks on a screen while Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto listens at a meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. IOC president Thomas Bach, Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike attended a three-day meeting. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)