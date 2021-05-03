Pakistani journalists' group vows to fight for press freedom

FILE - In this July 16, 2019 file photo, Members of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists take part in a demonstration to denounce rampant censorship, in Islamabad, Pakistan. A committee of journalists in Pakistan said Monday, May, 3, 2021, that the media is increasingly facing censorship, attacks and harassment. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Monday vowed to keep up the struggle for press freedom in a country that's long been a deadly place for journalists. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)