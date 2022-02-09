Jefferson Quran returns to US as Dubai Expo 2020 winds down

A Quran owned by U.S. President Thomas Jefferson sits on display at the American pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Quran, on its first trip ever outside of the U.S. since being bought by Jefferson, had been on display at the Expo under constant guard. It was packed Wednesday to be returned to the Library of Congress. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)