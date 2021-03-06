Protests, tear gas in Myanmar after UN envoy urges action

People view the body of Kyal Sin, also known by her Chinese name Deng Jia Xi, a 20-year-old university student who was shot in the head while she was attending an anti-coup protest rally in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Myanmar security forces shot and killed multiple people Wednesday, according to accounts on social media and local news reports, as authorities extended their lethal crackdown on protests against last month's coup. (AP Photo)