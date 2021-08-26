Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January is demanding a host of records from the White House and several government intelligence and law enforcement agencies. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)