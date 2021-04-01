Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

FILE - In this Saturday, May 18, 2019 file photo, Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel. Organizers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest have welcomed the news that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands in May 2021. The Dutch government has said it plans to make the annual contest of singers representing their countries part of a series of test events it is using to evaluate how to safely reopen large-scale public events amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)