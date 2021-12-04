France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

FILE - A French Rafale jet fighter takes off from France's aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle, used in the U.S.-led operation against Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Friday Dec. 9, 2016. France announced the signing Friday Dec.3, 2021 of a 16 billion-euro ($18 billion) armaments mega-contract for the sale of 80 of its Rafale warplanes to the United Arab Emirates. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool Photo via AP, File)