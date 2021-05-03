Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere

FILE - This April 12, 2021, file photo shows the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the games. They say they’re already near the breaking point dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. A protest message saying that nurses were opposed to holding the Olympic went viral on Japanese Twitter recently, being retweeted hundreds of thousands of times. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)