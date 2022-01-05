Man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal’ is pardoned

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards poses in front of a train car after a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in New Orleans, signing a posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy, a Black man who could have passed for white but stated his race in a "whites only" train car in 1892 in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn a Jim Crow law segregating trains in Louisiana.With him are members of the families of Plessy, the judge who sentenced him and the U.S. Supreme Court justice who dissented from the 7-1 ruling in 1896. Plessy relative Keith Plessy, second from left, has his arm around Phoebe Ferguson, the judge's great-great granddaughter. Next to the governor and wearing a purple top is Kate Dillingham, a descendant of dissenting Justice John Marshall Harlan. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)