Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D - Missouri City, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol on Sunday May 30, 2021, against Senate Bill 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act. New restrictions on voting in Texas are one step away from the governor's desk. Republicans in the Texas Senate early Sunday muscled through a sweeping measure that would eliminate drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers. It would also impose new limits on Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)