Cambodian court sentences opposition leaders in absentia

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy talks with the media upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, in a bid to return to his homeland after Thailand had earlier blocked him from entering. Phnom Penh Municipal Court has convicted and sentenced the exiled leader and senior members of the country's banned opposition party to more than 20 years in prison, effectively barring them from ever returning home. The decision taken by the court late Monday, March 1, 2021 was condemned by the head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party , or CNRP, human rights organizations and the United States embassy. The trial was held in absentia as all the party leaders are living abroad. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)