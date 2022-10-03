Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Moscow region's court on Monday Oct. 3, 2022 set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, scheduling the hearing for Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)