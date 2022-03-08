AP sources: Venezuela frees at least one jailed American

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the judicial year at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2022. Maduro signaled an interest in improving relations with the U.S. following talks with high-level American officials prompted in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and concerns of rising gas prices in the U.S., in a televised meeting with cabinet members late Monday, March 7, 2022, but did not provide details of the discussions. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)