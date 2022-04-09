Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Supporters of an opposition party chant slogans as they celebrate the success of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)