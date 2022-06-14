Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

FILE - Serena Williams returns to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during a women's singles semifinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)