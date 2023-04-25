Yosemite closes over flooding threat as huge snowpack melts

Twilight settles in over the North Fork Kings River in the Island District of Lemoore, Calif., as the sun sets over the horizon Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The tree-lined Island District is bracing for the massive amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada to melt into so much water this spring that it simply can't all flow into the north fork of the Kings River, which runs toward the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)