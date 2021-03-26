3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin

This Nov. 12, 2020 photo shows the stump of rare, 25-foot tall Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree which was cut down and stolen from the UW Arboretum in Madison, Wis. UW-Madison police said Friday, March 26, 2021, that three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as a “pledge” activity for the Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn't been recognized as an official student organization since 2015. The three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine. ( Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)