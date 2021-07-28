Tokyo sets another virus record days after Olympics begin

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged younger people to cooperate with measures to bring down the high number of infections and get vaccinated, saying their activities are key to slowing the surge during the Olympics. On Tuesday, the Japanese capital reported 2,848 new cases, exceeding its previous record in January. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)