SKorean steelmaker to end partnership with Myanmar military

South Korean peace activists on the ladders stage a rally supporting Myanmar's democracy, outside the POSCO office in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 22, 2021. POSCO Coated & Color Steel said Friday, April 16, 2021, it's ending a joint venture with a military-controlled firm in Myanmar following criticism that its business has benefited military leaders who have violently suppressed pro-democracy protests in the country. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)