Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Prudent Warrior, background, is seen as it sails past Istanbul, Turkey, April 19, 2019. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers on Friday, May 27, 2022, in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, according to officials. The actions were an apparent retaliation for Athens assisting the U.S. in seizing Iranian crude oil in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic. (Dursun Çam via AP)