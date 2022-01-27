3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Houston Police officers work at a scene Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, near the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Hershe Street in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)