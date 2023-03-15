Garcetti India nomination wins critical test vote in Senate

FILE - Then-Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference near SoFi Stadium, on Feb. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. A politically divided U.S. Senate panel Wednesday, March 8, 2023, advanced Democrat Eric Garcetti's nomination to become ambassador to India but it remains unclear when, or if, he'll be considered in the full Senate with the former Los Angeles mayor shadowed by an ongoing sexual harassment scandal centered on a former top aide. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)