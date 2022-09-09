Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot

FILE - Abortion rights protesters attend a rally outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on June 24, 2022, following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Voters will decide whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)