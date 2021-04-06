Hashida, who wrote 'Oshin,' many other hit dramas dies at 95

FILE - In this November 2019, file photo, renowned Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida speaks during an interview in Atami, west of Tokyo. Hashida, best known for the internationally popular TV drama series “Oshin," has died of lymphoma. She was 95. Hashida had been treated for the illness since earlier 2021. She died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home in Atami. (Kyodo)Kyodo News via AP)