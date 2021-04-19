German Greens launch chancellor bid as Merkel bloc squabbles

Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock talks to the media after she is chosen to lead her party as candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. The Green Party's federal executive committee nominated her for the top post on Monday. The federal executive committee will make the preliminary decision, which must then be confirmed by a party conference to be held from June 11 to 13. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)