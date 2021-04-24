Indonesia navy declares lost sub sunk, all 53 aboard dead

A navy helicopter with Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto onboard, takes off during a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)