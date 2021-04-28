Connecticut is 6th state to end religious vaccine exemption

FILE — In this April 27, 2021 file photo, opponents of a bill to repeal Connecticut's religious exemption for required school vaccinations march down Capitol Avenue before the State Senate voted on legislation, in Hartford, Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Wednesday, April 28, 2021, that ends Connecticut’s long-standing religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools and day care facilities. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, File)