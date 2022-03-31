Judge strikes down parts of Florida election law; cites race

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, a poll worker deposits ballots at the official drop box outside the Westchester Regional Library during early voting for the general election in Miami. A federal judge has struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, Thursday, March 31, 2022, citing what he said were subtle tactics by the Republican-led government to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)