South Carolina moves closer to abortion ban, a Southern trend that puts pressure on Virginia

Protesters on both sides of the issue hold signs as North Carolina House members debate, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C., on whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would change the state's ban on nearly all abortions from those after 20 weeks of pregnancy to those after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Both the Senate and House had to complete successful override votes for the measure to be enacted into law. The Senate voted to override the veto earlier and the House also voted to override. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)