Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

Melanie Stansbury addresses supporters at the Hotel Albuquerque, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M., after winning the election in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District race to fill former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland's seat. Haaland resigned her seat to become U.S. Secretary of the Interior. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)