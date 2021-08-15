Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support

Police stand guard outside the main gate of the National Palace while Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meets the King in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the palace for a meeting with the king Monday, where he is expected to hand in his resignation after conceding he didn't have majority support to rule. (AP Photo/FL Wong)