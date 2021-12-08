Congress set to change military sexual assault prosecutions

FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference in New York, March 14, 2021. After years of debate, Congress is poised to change how the U.S. military handles sexual assault cases, by taking some authority out of the hands of commanders and instead using independent prosecutors. Spurred on by a growing number of sexual misconduct cases in the military, and buoyed by support from President Joe Biden and senior Pentagon leaders, the changes were included in a broader defense bill that passed the House and is headed to the Senate for almost certain approval. But several senators on Wednesday, led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the measure doesn’t fully removing commanders from the cases. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)