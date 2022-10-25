Uganda: Fire at boarding school for the blind kills 11

Mothers of some of the children cry at the scene of a fire, at the Salama School for the Blind in Luga village, Mukono district, Uganda Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A police official says 11 people, including children, were killed in the fire at the boarding school in a rural community just outside the capital, Kampala, with six other people hospitalized in critical condition. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)