Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub catches fire

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2016 photo, the remnants of a Cold War-era Russian submarine, once used as a floating museum until it sank in 2007, sits rusting in the Providence river in Providence, R.I. The remains of the submarine caught fire, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as workers were using a blow torch to cut it up for scrap. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)