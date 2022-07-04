Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk

Ukrainian platoon commander Mariia walks in a position in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the frontlines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. Mariia, 41, said that front-line conditions may vary depending on where a unit is positioned and how well supplied they are. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)