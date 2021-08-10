Wildfires in Algeria leave 32 dead, including 25 soldiers

Burned trees are pictured near Tizi Ouzou some 100 km (62 miles) east of Algiers following wildfires in this mountainous region, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021. Firefighters were battling a rash of fires in northern Algeria that have killed at least six people in the mountainous Kabyle region, the interior minister said Tuesday, accusing "criminal hands" for some of the blazes. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)