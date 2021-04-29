Idaho lawmaker accused of rape resigns after ethics ruling

The Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee votes during a hearing regarding state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, center back to camera, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. The committee agreed that von Ehlinger, accused of rape by a 19-year-old intern, should be formally censured and suspended from office. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)