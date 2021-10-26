Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, file image made from video, from left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February 2020, listen via closed circuit TV in the Glynn County Detention Center in Brunswick, Ga., as lawyers argue for bond to be set at the Glynn County courthouse. Amid the pandemic, only two reporters were allowed inside the courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the McMichaels. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine, File)