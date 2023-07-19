New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won't seek reelection in 2024

FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that he will not seek reelection in 2024. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)