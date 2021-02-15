At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

FILE - In this April 1960 file photo, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, right, and Colombian President Alberto Lleras pose before Aspen Lodge at Camp David, Md. For U.S. presidents, Camp David offers a respite from Washington where they can shed their ties and relax with family. The compound in the Maryland mountains just 60 miles from the capital features everything from a bowling alley to an archery range. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions. (AP Photo, File)