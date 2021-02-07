Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan

In this Jan. 8, 2020, photo provided by Alpine Club of Pakistan, Iceland's mountaineer John Snorri, second left in front row, and his team members pose for photograph with Karrar Haider, a top official of Alpine Club of Pakistan, center in front row, after a meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan. An aerial search mission is on to find three experienced climbers, Ali Sadpara and his two companions, John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr, who lost contact with the base camp during their ascend on world's second top peak in northern Pakistan, official said Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Alpine Club of Pakistan via AP)