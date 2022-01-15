Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

Matthew J. DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI Field Office, addresses reporters in a nearby parking lot after the conclusion of a SWAT operation at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. All four people taken hostage inside the synagogue during a morning service were safe Saturday night after an hours-long standoff, authorities said. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)